Colin Cowherd Names Most "Disrespected" NFL Player

Colin Cowherd has always been a little higher on Jimmy Garoppolo than most.

And after Monday night's performance in Mexico City, the FS1 radio host made a pretty bold claim about the veteran QB:

"There's not a single NFL player that is more disrespected than [Jimmy] Garoppolo. ... Go look at the NFL standings, take a yellow marker out, start yellowing the teams that would be better this morning if Garoppolo was the quarterback. It gets real close to half the league," Cowherd said on "The Herd" today. "The Niners are now - with a brilliant coach, great defense for years and very good weapons, they are 40-19 when Garoppolo starts. They're 9-29 with every other quarterback."

Garoppolo was at his best in primetime last night, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards and four TDs as the 49ers blew out the Cardinals 38-10.

San Francisco all but moved off of the 31-year-old after last season, choosing to move forward with the young Trey Lance. But after Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury, the man who the Niners wouldn't even give a playbook to was thrust into action and he's mostly delivered ever since.

As the seasons enters its stretch run, the 49ers are tied atop the NFC West with very winnable games left on the schedule.