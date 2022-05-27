Colin Cowherd Names Most "Influential" NBA Player Ever

The long history of the NBA is filled with icons who changed the game as we know it. But for Fox's Colin Cowherd, one player stands out as "the most influential player ever."

On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd made the case for Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry being the most influential player. He feels that he can justify putting Curry above Michael Jordan in that regard because he feels Jordan's influence didn't extend beyond when he was a player and the marketing around him.

"Literally all of basketball is different because of Steph Curry," Cowherd said. "High school, AAU, college, pro, international - Steph Curry."

Cowherd went on to explain that Curry is so influential because he's managed to win with star teammates and without star teammates. He believes that Curry's mentality of putting the team first puts him ahead of guys like Jordan, LeBron James, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

It's an interesting case that Colin Cowherd is making to be sure. Certainly the game has changed a lot thanks to Curry's incredible scoring prowess.

But "most influential" is still a pretty subjective statement to really provide a definitive answer. It all comes down to what you value in a player.

We may look back in a few years when Curry, LeBron and the other stars of today are retired and smack ourselves at how obvious it was that Curry was the most influential. Maybe we won't.

It's still an interesting question to debate though.

Who do you think is the most influential NBA player ever?