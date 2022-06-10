Colin Cowherd Names "Next Bengals" In The NFL

In 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals went 4-11-1. The year before that, they went 2-14.

This past season, the AFC North squad exploded with a 10-win regular season en route to the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd believes the Los Angeles Chargers could be the "next Bengals" in the NFL.

Cowherd gave a list of seven reasons why he believes this comparison is valid.

Missed playoffs Young, unproven head coach Emerging QB talent Excellent weapons Addressed defense Historically cheap Routinely underachieve

"I'm not saying it's gonna happen, but we do know this: half the teams that made the playoffs last year, WILL NOT make the playoffs this year," Cowherd said.

With second-year quarterback Justin Herbert and first-year head coach Brandon Staley leading the way in 2021, the Chargers finished the season at 9-8 and narrowly missed the postseason.

With a year of added experience under their belts and some solid new pieces, the Los Angeles squad could very well notch an improved season in 2022.

