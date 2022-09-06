Colin Cowherd Names NFL's Most 'Disrespected' Player

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

NFL Network recently released a preseason top-100 list voted on by the league's players.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson ranks No. 61 on this list.

During Tuesday's episode of The Herd, Fox sports analyst Colin Cowherd called Wilson the "most disrespected" player in the league.

"You think there's 60 better players than Russell Wilson? He's never received an MVP vote... This is what Russell Wilson deals with all the time," Cowherd said.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, is heading into his 11th overall NFL season and first with the Broncos. For the majority of his career, the former Seattle Seahawk has been considered a top quarterback option in the league. This year, nine quarterbacks rank ahead of him.

Wilson ranked No. 12 overall on last year's top-100 list. An injury-ridden season in 2021 saw his ranking take a steep drop off ahead of this coming campaign.

Wilson and the Broncos will kickoff their 2022 season with a matchup against his former Seattle team on September 11.