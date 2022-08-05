Colin Cowherd Names Team That'll Take "Big Leap" This NFL Season

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Peter Schrager attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume ) Jerod Harris/Getty Images

It seems like at least one team takes a huge leap each NFL season. Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals went from the basement of the AFC North to a Super Bowl contender.

Radio host Colin Cowherd recently revealed his pick for which team will take a huge leap this season.

Believe it or not, Cowherd is very confident in the Miami Dolphins.

"The first two years, [there was] a lot of turbulence, agitation, trade rumors with Tua," Cowherd said. "I think the Dolphins did it right. They pivoted to a coach from a quarterback-friendly staff, they spent money on weapons. I think the Dolphins are going to take a big leap this year. I feel [like] they're a playoff team."

Miami bolstered its passing attack by signing Cedrick Wilson Jr. and trading for Tyreek Hill.

If Tua Tagovailoa can show some improvement this fall, the Dolphins should have the necessary firepower to make some noise in the AFC. That is, of course, if first-year head coach Mike McDaniel is ready for prime time.

The Dolphins will start this regular season at home against the New England Patriots. That'll be an early test for Tagovailoa and the rest of the gang.