Colin Cowherd Names The 5 NFL Quarterbacks He Wouldn't Trade

Colin Cowherd has never been shy about sharing his takes on sports.

After all, it's his job to discuss everything in the sports world, and an interesting topic came up during his show (The Herd) on Friday.

He was touching on the Jacksonville Jaguars after they took down the New York Jets by a score of 19-3 on Thursday night before that got him thinking about which quarterbacks he wouldn't trade.

You may or may not find one of his answers surprising.

"There are only 5 NFL quarterbacks I wouldn't pick up the phone for. I have them, but I'm not picking up the phone. Don't bother calling me. Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert, and Lawrence, that's it. Everybody else, including Rodgers, Brady, Stafford, I'd take a call," Cowherd said.

All five quarterbacks are also some of the youngest ones in the NFL right now. They're also very productive.

Lawrence probably wouldn't have been on his list after last season, but he has been on another planet in 2022. In 15 games, he's completing 66% of his passes for 3,749 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Those are some All-Pro numbers from the second-year quarterback.

We'll have to see if Cowherd's list changes during this time next year.