Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Fit' For Lakers Head Coach

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to search for their new head coach, Colin Cowherd believes their ideal candidate is currently employed.

On Monday, Marc Stein said the Lakers have not "abandoned hope" of Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers becoming available. Although Rivers still has a job, Cowherd said his experience and championship pedigree would make for the perfect hire.

"I've always kind of laughed and rolled my eyes at the Doc narrative," Cowherd said on his radio show Tuesday. "Doc has a 59 percent career winning percentage. That's the same as Erik Spoelstra and Quin Snyder, who everybody wanted to be the Lakers' coach."

Rivers has 23 years of coaching experience and led the Boston Celtics to an NBA title in 2008. However, some highly talented 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers squads have suffered premature playoff exits under his watch.

Yet having recently been included among the top-15 head coaches in NBA history, Rivers has more gravitas than the other candidates. Cowherd believes he would immediately warrant respect and power in Los Angeles, including from LeBron James.

"He's won a title," Cowherd said of Rivers. "He played in the game. He has the ability to kind of navigate the stars, and this Lakers team is an old roster. It's an odd roster. There's some egos here. I think he and LeBron would work together."

According to USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, the Lakers have narrowed their finalists of available options to Kenny Atkinson, Darvin Ham, and Terry Stotts.

Rivers has a more extensive portfolio than that trio, but it's moot unless the 76ers fire him. That doesn't appear to be imminent, as team president Daryl Morey already said Rivers will return for a third season after the Miami Heat knocked out Philadelphia in the second round.