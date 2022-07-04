Colin Cowherd Names The 'Perfect' Team For Kevin Durant

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Colin Cowherd attends basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images) Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd knows just the landing spot for Kevin Durant this offseason...

The place he left in 2019.

After his return from vacation on Monday, Cowherd explained that the perfect place for KD to go this offseason would be the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The weirdness of Kevin Durant leaving... I don't think there's anything 'weird' about leaving Brooklyn and that tire fire. I think it's 'weird' he left the Warriors and Steph Curry. Now I'd leave Brooklyn. Ben Simmons? Kyrie Irving? That ownership? Young head coach? ... he's a superstar, and in the NBA superstars make demands and get their way all the time. And so he's gonna get traded. Of course we all know the best place to go ... it's Golden State. They won before him, they won with him, they won after him... that's the best place to go.

Things went awry quickly for Durant with the Nets. In many ways, he was the only semblance of consistency within the organization. Both on the court and off.

Now he's requested a trade from Brooklyn, with his top two preferred teams being the Suns and Heat.

However, running it back with the Warriors would once again make them the most unstoppable team in the NBA.