Colin Cowherd has seen enough from one notable NFL head coach.

The Dallas Cowboys are now 2-5 following Sunday’s blowout loss to the Washington Football Team. Dallas was crushed, 22-3, by Washington on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys have been fairly embarrassing for most of the season. Dallas has been historically awful on defense, allowing several big plays every game. On offense, the Cowboys’ injury-riddled offensive line has been a disaster, while the team’s star players are either injured or inconsistent.

It’s simply a mess.

Cowherd believes that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a mistake in hiring Jerry Jones. He’s calling for the Cowboys owner to just cut ties with the former Green Bay Packers coach immediately.

“Jerry Jones — you made a huge mistake and it happens to a everyone — time to blow out the coaching staff and start over,” the FOX Sports 1 personality tweeted.

Jerry Jones — you made a huge mistake and it happens to a everyone — time to blow out the coaching staff and start over. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 25, 2020

While the Cowboys might make some coaching staff changes – something needs to be done with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan – it seems highly unlikely that Jones will part ways with McCarthy.

Jones has been very patient with his head coaches in the past. He kept Jason Garrett around forever, after all. It’s difficult to imagine him parting ways with McCarthy in the middle of Year 1.

However, something clearly needs to change in Dallas.