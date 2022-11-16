Colin Cowherd Offers Harsh Reality For Oklahoma, Notre Dame

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Colin Cowherd attends basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images) Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

There's a reason Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley left Notre Dame and Oklahoma respectively, says Colin Cowherd.

On Wednesday's show, the syndicated radio host offered a harsh reality to folks in South Bend and Norman after seeing the success of their former coaches in their new homes.

Big brands [in college sports] always have an advantage. They rebound quicker when they're down, they get up faster when they're good. Notre Dame: big brand, new coach, Oklahoma: big brand, new coach, Miami: big brand, new coach, Texas last year: big brand, new coach, USC... oh, four of those five it's not pretty. But it is instantly at USC. And one other school... LSU.

Cowherd went on to take aim at the "do-gooders" for their criticisms of the two coaches when they decided to take jobs elsewhere.

When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame ... the white knights flew in, 'How can you do that to those children?' Those kids are trying to get to the NFL too. He's going to the NFL, otherwise known as LSU, a football factory. 'Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma!' Yeah, for the beach in LA... I'd do that too. You know Notre Dame's a good job. You know Oklahoma's a very good job. There's a reason they both left. LSU with the right coach, all Brian Kelly needed ... I'd bail on Notre Dame for LSU and I'd certainly bail on Oklahoma for USC. For a lot of reasons. They're good... by next year, they're both great.

