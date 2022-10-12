Colin Cowherd On Draymond Green Punch: "This Happens A Lot"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

The NBA world was sent into a frenzy after video of Draymond Green punching his teammate Jordan Poole was leaked to the public.

The majority of fans and analysts were shocked by the ferocity of the altercation — others not so much.

On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd said this type of conflict "happens a lot" in the NBA. He said NBA coaches like this type of "brutal" practice.

"It's not that rare and it's not that outrageous... This happens a lot," he said on The Herd.

Of course conflict is natural in sports, but Green seemed to take things a step over the edge with this incident. Cowherd admitted that the situation is "a little uglier" than the Warriors probably prefer.

The Warriors did not suspend Green for his actions. He'll suit up for the team's final preseason game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.