Colin Cowherd Thinks Patriots Could Make Blockbuster NFL Draft Move

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than a week away, with the first round starting on Thursday evening. What NFL teams are going to make a big move in Round 1?

Colin Cowherd thinks the New England Patriots could be one of those teams. The FOX Sports 1 host believes Bill Belichick could be eyeing a quarterback in Round 1.

“The Patriots may see Tua as I see him, a left handed Drew Brees…Too good to pass up. All-time accuracy and didn’t have to wait, unlike Joe Burrow, for him to be a senior to be any good,” Cowherd said on his show on Friday.

Tagovailoa is expected to go – at the earliest – No. 3 to Detroit. However, the Lions could decide to trade out of that pick, perhaps to a team that really wants the Alabama QB.

Could the Patriots be that team? A trade up to No. 3 overall seems unlikely, but perhaps this will be the year that Belichick makes a big NFL Draft move.

New England has just Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer competing for the starting quarterback job in 2020. It’s possible – likely, even – that the Patriots will add a quarterback in the NFL Draft.

Will it be via a major Round 1 trade? We’ll find out in a couple of days.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday night. It’ll be televised on ESPN and NFL Network.