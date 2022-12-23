Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Peter Schrager attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume ) Jerod Harris/Getty Images

During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16.

Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense, especially since its pass rush is heating up.

Another reason why Cowherd likes the Patriots this weekend is because they're coming off an embarrassing loss.

"How about this for an upset? New England +3 is the side," Cowherd said. "Off a humiliating loss, perhaps the most embarrassing of Belichick or Matt Patricia's career. Remember, this team has scored 99 points off turnovers - most in the league. The Patriots' defense has 11 sacks over the last three games. They're starting to get consistent pressure."

Last weekend, the Patriots lost to the Raiders on the final play of the game. Jakobi Meyers threw a backwards pass to Mac Jones that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

The Patriots need a win this Saturday to feel good about their playoff chances.