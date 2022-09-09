Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant NFL Upset This Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Peter Schrager attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume ) Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Colin Cowherd unveiled his "Blazin' 5" for Week 1 of the NFL season during this Friday's edition of The Herd.

Cowherd is going with a bold prediction to kick off the regular season.

Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Detroit Lions shocking the Philadelphia Eagles at home this Sunday.

"I'm going to take the Lions to win one of the more entertaining games of the weekend," Cowherd said. "Take the points, 27-26 [Lions]."

Cowherd listed a few reasons as to why he thinks the Lions will defeat the Eagles.

For starters, Cowherd is not so sure the Eagles will be able to generate any pressure on Lions quarterback Jared Goff. He also mentioned that Detroit finished the 2021 regular season on a positive note. Perhaps that momentum will carry over to Week 1 of the 2022 season.

The Lions improved their roster during the offseason, there's no doubt about that. However, the Eagles are considered a dark-horse contender this season. It would be a huge surprise to see them start the year with an 0-1 record.

Some oddsmakers have the Eagles listed as 4.5-point favorites heading into this weekend.

Kickoff for the Eagles-Lions game is at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field.