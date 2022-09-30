Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.

Cowherd explained his logic on Friday's episode of The Herd.

"The Packers offense right now has five giveaways through the first three games. Aaron Rodgers is averaging a career-low 228 yards passing. They don't score off script in the second half at all," he explained. "... I think its a very close, low-scoring game."

Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Patriots' Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Despite some initially concerning reports, the second-year quarterback had a shot to suit up against the Packers this Sunday. However, he was just ruled out moments ago.

The Patriots are 1-2 to start the 2022 season. Rodgers and the Packers are 2-1 and have won each of their last two games.

Sunday's matchup will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field.