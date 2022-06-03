Colin Cowherd Predicts How Much Longer Aaron Rodgers Will Play

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

When Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' recently suggested that retirement is something he thinks about from time to time. While he's planning on playing in 2022, Colin Cowherd has some thoughts on how much longer he'll play.

On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd pointed out that Rodgers is at the age where most of his contemporaries are getting ready to retire. He pointed to the likes of John Elway, Dan Marino, Eli Manning, Joe Montana and Kurt Warner as quarterbacks who retired at age 38.

"In any other era, would probably be retiring after the season. He's 38 years old," Cowherd said.

Cowherd went on to suggest that Rodgers won't play out his three-year deal with the Packers. He envisions 2022 being his final season in the NFL.

The crux of Cowherd's argument though was that Tom Brady has raised the bar for how long a quarterback needs to be able to play at a high level. He suggested that Rodgers' desire to not be outclassed by Brady may push him to play longer.

Rodgers is coming off his second straight MVP season and fourth of his career. He already has more MVP awards than Brady.

But unlike some of the contemporaries that Cowherd mentioned, Rodgers' setback is winning one Super Bowl early in his career and never getting back.

Even at 38 years, Rodgers is still going strong. But how much longer can he really keep it up?