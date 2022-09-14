Colin Cowherd Predicts Legendary Football Coach Will Retire

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

In a recent appearance on "Slow News Day," Colin Cowherd unleashed a somewhat hot take.

He thinks New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not be coaching the team in 2023. That's right. Cowherd thinks the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL right now won't be back next season.

"My theory is that Belichick's gone after this year. They're not only bad, their culturally off and they're boring. It's a bad product. You know, some of these teams, like Joe Burrow's first year. They were losing, but they were wildly entertaining."

"I think Robert Kraft goes to Belichick after the season, 'listen, you have a house in Jupiter, Florida,'" Cowherd continued. "'I'll pay you a couple millions bucks a year and you can just be a consultant.'"

Belichick will go down in history as one of the greatest coaches in the history of sports. However, the Patriots look significantly different without star quarterback Tom Brady at the helm.

Will Belichick step down after 2022?