Colin Cowherd Ranked His Top 21 NFL Quarterbacks

Whenever controversial analyst Colin Cowherd releases a rankings list, its bound to come with some heavy criticism from fans around the league. That fact remained true after he shared his list of top 21 quarterbacks in today’s NFL.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the Fox Sports personality gave his QB rankings.

Cowherd’s top five is fairly consistent with what you would expect. Superstar QB Patrick Mahomes at No. 1, reigning Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady at No. 2, reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers at No. 3, etc.

The controversial picks start rolling in soon after the top-five locks up top.

After just one season, Cowherd has placed Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert at No. 9. While there’s no doubt the rookie put up incredible numbers in 2020, he still has plenty to prove before he earns the distinction as a top 10 signal caller in the league. Despite his 4336 yards, 31 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions, the Chargers logged a disappointing 7-9 record.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr at No. 12 also raised some eyebrows. While putting up some solid numbers of his own throughout his career, Carr has only been able to lead his team to one winning season during his seven-year stint with the franchise.

While these players may have been overrated by Cowherd, there are certainly some players on this list who were underrated.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at No. 13 is a fairly surprising take. Before he suffered his brutal leg injury in Week 5 of this year’s NFL season, Prescott was absolutely lighting up the league. Through the first four games of the 2020 season, the fifth year QB led the league with a massive 1,690 passing yards and nine touchdowns.

As always, Cowherd’s hate for Baker Mayfield shown through in these rankings as well. Placing the Cleveland Browns QB at No. 18, the analyst has some questionable picks ahead of him (ie. Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz). Mayfield was red hot to close out the 2020 season, leading the Browns to their first playoff appearance in 18 years.

Finally, plenty of people were upset with Cowherd’s placement of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Despite his team collecting a disappointing 7-9 record, the veteran QB put up some pretty incredible numbers in 2020. Through a full 16-game regular season, Cousins logged 4,265 yards, 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

