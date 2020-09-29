Colin Cowherd Ranks NFL’s Top 10 Teams After Week 3

With another exciting week of NFL action officially in the books, Colin Cowherd has made a handful of changes to his ‘Herd Hierarchy.’

The biggest change that Cowherd made this week to his ‘Herd Hierarchy’ is that he dropped the Baltimore Ravens out of his top three. It’s not too surprising to see that move though considering how sloppy the Ravens looked against the Chiefs on Monday night.

Cowherd also bumped up two intriguing teams inside his top three in the Buccaneers and Patriots. However, those are controversial moves to say the least.

Tampa Bay hasn’t looked stronger than Green Bay or Seattle, whereas New England isn’t even in first place in its own division. Nonetheless, Cowherd made interesting arguments for both teams.

Here’s how the top 10 looks for Cowherd through three weeks:

Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers New England Patriots Baltimore Ravens Seattle Seahawks Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Rams Tennessee Titans

10.

9.

8.

7.

6.

5. Seahawks

4.

3.

2. Buccaneers

1.@ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 NFL teams after Week 3: pic.twitter.com/eoZzeMkUmY — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 29, 2020

While you can certainly debate the order that Cowherd put these 10 teams in, it’s tough to argue against the teams he placed inside the ‘Herd Hierarchy.’

Every undefeated team made the top 10 except for the Chicago Bears. Since the opening week of the season, Cowherd has said that he just doesn’t believe in the team’s quarterbacks.

Fans should expect to see more changes to the ‘Herd Hierarchy’ next Tuesday.