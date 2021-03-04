Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Baker Mayfield-UFO Story

Colin Cowherd has been Baker Mayfield’s most constant critic throughout his young NFL career.

On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Browns quarterback sweared he and his wife saw a UFO on their drive home from dinner near Austin, Texas’ Lake Travis. After Mayfield shared his experience on Twitter, countless fans joked that Cowherd would hold even this non football-related event against him.

“I just don’t like my franchise quarterback having alien encounters in the offseason. You know where you don’t have UFO sightings? The film room. Why do you think you don’t hear Tom Brady going X-Files? He’s watching tape. I mean, cmon Baker.” pic.twitter.com/aDQtivROyM — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 4, 2021

On Thursday’s episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the Fox Sports analyst played right into the publics perception. In a hilarious segment on his show, Cowherd sarcastically gave his take on the Mayfield-UFO sighting.

“The ability to see UFOs in the offseason is no where near my top 10 qualifications [for a good QB],” Cowherd said. “”Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw and Tom Brady have never seen aliens. I would prefer my guys don’t talk about it.”

So, Baker Mayfield saw a UFO… "Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw & Tom Brady have never seen aliens. I would prefer my guys don't talk about it." —@ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/B31yHxJvxP — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 4, 2021

While this take was all in good fun, Cowherd certainly still isn’t too high on the Browns’ QB.

Through Mayfield’s first two years in the NFL, the overly aggressive criticism from Cowherd may have been slightly justified. But now, even after Baker’s breakout 2020 season, the FS1 host continues to rag on the third-year quarterback. This past year, Mayfield led Cleveland to an 11-5 record behind 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

During a four-game stretch near the end of the season, the former No. 1 pick threw 1,232 yards, 10 touchdowns and one pick. His solid play saw the Browns break a 18-year playoff drought, defeating the Steelers in a Wild Card matchup.

If Baker continues to improve, Cowherd’s criticism will start to look more and more unjustified.