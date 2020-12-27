Colin Cowherd Reacts To Browns’ Embarrassing Loss Today

The Cleveland Browns looked to be rolling as they head into the final stretches of the season. Unfortunately, their solid run came to a screeching halt with an embarrassing 23-16 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Browns quarterback has his fair share of critics, but no more vocal than Colin Cowherd.

The football analyst took to Twitter to make a snide remark about Mayfield and his team’s performance today.

“Think I’ll just save my Baker stuff for tomorrow,” Cowherd wrote.

Like many of Colin Cowherd’s takes on Mayfield, whatever he has planned for tomorrow’s show will likely be unwarranted.

The Cleveland organization was hit with some devastating news yesterday when they found out that their entire starting receiver corps had been place on the COVID-19 reserve list. Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were all unable to suit up on Sunday.

Despite his lack of receiver options, Mayfield had a solid passing day, throwing 28/53 for 293 yards. The Browns were forced to employ a running-heavy attack, collecting its only two touchdowns on the ground.

In the four games prior to today, Mayfield threw for 10 touchdowns and only one interception.

With a loss today, Cleveland will now have to beat the Pittsburg Steelers in the final game of the regular season next Sunday. If the Browns can pull off the win, they’ll claim one of the three AFC Wild Card spots and snap the NFL’s longest active playoff drought of 17 years.

After starting the season at 11-0, the Steelers had dropped three games in a row — including one to the Jets. But Pittsburgh managed to come back and beat Indianapolis on Sunday.

10-5 Cleveland will face off against 12-3 Pittsburgh next Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. E.T.