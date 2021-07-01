Colin Cowherd Reacts To Chris Paul Making The NBA Finals

After 16 seasons, 11 playoff appearances and 123 postseason games, Chris Paul is finally heading to the NBA Finals.

Paul’s postseason career has always been one marred by inconvenient circumstances. While his teams have often had enough talent to contend for NBA championships, the all-time great point guard always seemed to find himself injured when his team needed him most.

Not this year, though.

In a closeout Game 6 against his former Los Angeles Clippers team, Paul dropped a postseason career-high 41 points on 16-24 shooting from the field and a red-hot 7-8 from behind the three-point line. After the Clippers cut the lead to just seven late in the game, Paul went on an absolute scoring tear — notching 14 of Suns’ next 16 to contribute to his 31-point second half.

On The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd today, the Fox Sports analyst reacted to the Paul’s historic performance. Comparing the “Point God” to late-blooming actor Samuel L. Jackson, Cowherd referenced how everything seemed to come together for Paul in 2020-21.

“Chris Paul finally got the director, script, co-star, budget and critical acclaim… It all came together,” Cowherd said.

"Chris Paul finally got the director, script, co-star, budget & critical acclaim… It all came together." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/HP1sOAM1hS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 1, 2021

Paul’s arrival in Phoenix this year was the perfect marriage for both sides. The Suns got an experienced veteran All Star to run the offense and Paul got a roster jam-packed with burgeoning talent.

Under his former New Orleans Hornets coach Monty Williams, the veteran point guard was gifted the luxury of a superstar backcourt partner in Devin Booker and a lob-catching big man in Deandre Ayton down low. With this talent surrounding him, the No. 5 all-time NBA assist leader is averaging 8.7 dimes per game this postseason — his largest figure since his 2014-15 playoffs with the Clippers.

In search of his first NBA title, Paul and the Suns will face of against either the Bucks or the Hawks, who are currently locked up at two games apiece in the Eastern Conference Finals.