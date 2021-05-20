Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Lakers’ Comeback Win

After a dreadful first-half performance from LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles squad, the Lakers found themselves trailing by 13 points to Golden State heading into the break. While things were looking bleak for the No. 7 seed in the West, they were slowly able to crawl their way back into the game — tying up the contest at 100 apiece with less than one minute remaining.

In order to take down a red-hot Steph Curry and the No. 8 seed Warriors, the Lakers were forced to rely on a 34-foot prayer from LeBron as the shot clock expired — giving LA the final 103-100 lead.

While this closely-contested game was incredible to watch, many NBA fans and analysts were less than impressed by the effort put fourth by the Lakers early in the game.

Colin Cowherd couldn’t disagree more. The Fox Sports analyst was thoroughly impressed by LA’s ability to battle back from a significant deficit.

“The Lakers should feel great about themselves… A lot of teams would have folded last night in the first half,” Cowherd said on The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd.

@ColinCowherd on Lakers' comeback win: pic.twitter.com/yP8c95TCL0 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 20, 2021

After starting the game with a combined 3-19 from the field, James and Davis picked things up in the second half. LeBron finished the contest with a solid triple-double (22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists) while AD chipped in a team-high 25 points and 12 rebounds.

With last night’s NBA Play-In Tournament win, the Lakers will now go on to play the No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns in the first round of this year’s playoffs.