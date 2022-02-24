Colin Cowherd Reacts The 49ers Quarterback Speculation

Following the conclusion of the 49ers’ 2021 campaign, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo gave what seemed to be his final farewell to the Niners organization.

But according to recent reports, the presumed offseason trade of Jimmy G may not be a foregone conclusion.

This week, speculation regarding a possible retention of Garoppolo through the 2022 season has bubbled to the surface. The main reason behind these rumors boils down to the idea that former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance may not be ready to take the starting job this coming season.

During Thursday’s episode of The Herd, Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on this murky QB situation.

“Some of this ‘Trey Lance isn’t ready’ shouldn’t come as a surprise,” the Fox Sports analyst said. “Trey Lance is 21 years old… Trey Lance only started one game his last year of college football (pandemic)… Trey Lance just doesn’t have many reps and Kyle Shanahan’s offense is complex.”

Cause for concern for Trey Lance or are the 49ers driving up Jimmy G's trade value? "There could be a little gamesmanship here." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/G8SULaBYBe — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 24, 2022

While Cowherd clearly believes there’s some truth to the claims that Lance isn’t ready, he also believes there could be some “gamesmanship” involved. He believes the Niners could be trying to drive up Garoppolo’s trade price by hinting that they’ll hold onto him for another season.

“The benefit here is that the word is out… It allows the Niners to say ‘Hey, we’re not interested,'” Cowherd said. “That’s what San Francisco may very well be doing.”

Who do you think the Niners should go with in 2022?