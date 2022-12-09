Colin Cowherd Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Comeback Win

Colin Cowherd has always been quick to criticize NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield. But on Friday morning, the Fox Sports analyst was forced to give Baker his props.

On Thursday night, Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams on a 98-yard, game-winning touchdown drive over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The veteran QB was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday and picked up by the Rams on Tuesday. He didn't arrive in Los Angeles until late Tuesday night.

Cowherd called this game the most impressive win of Mayfield's career.

"Honestly, the most impressive win of [Baker's] career and I'm dead serious. To walk into a city — new playbook, new coach, new system, new teammates... You had to root for Baker tonight. That was fun," he said on Friday morning.

Mayfield didn't get the start in last night's game, but he played all but the first three offensive snaps for the Rams. He finished the game with 230 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in the thrilling 17-16 win.

With this stunning performance, Mayfield has no doubt played his way into the starting job until the return of Matthew Stafford.