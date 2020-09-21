Colin Cowherd Reacts To Epic Seahawks-Patriots Ending

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots certainly know how to provide the NFL world with some drama.

Seattle outlasted New England, 35-30, on Sunday Night Football. The game came down to a single play, with Cam Newton and the Patriots’ offense on the Seahawks’ goal line.

New England opted to go with a quarterback rush, but the Seahawks had it sniffed out right away. Newton was brought down behind the line of scrimmage.

Seattle secured the win to move to 2-0 on the season, while New England dropped to 1-1. It was an epic finish.

SEAHAWKS STOP CAM AT THE GOAL LINE TO WIN THE GAME. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/jDfR4rSN3X — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2020

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd has been low on the Patriots this season, but he was impressed by the effort on Sunday night.

Newton looked good once again, throwing for 397 yards and one touchdown while adding 47 rushing yards and two scores.

“In the end, on the final play, Cam versus the entire Seahawk defense was just a little too much to ask. What a performance though,” he tweeted.

In the end, on the final play, Cam versus the entire Seahawk defense was just a little too much to ask. What a performance though. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 21, 2020

New England will look to rebound next weekend, as the Patriots are scheduled to take on the Raiders.

Seattle, meanwhile, will host Dallas in a big-time Week 3 showdown. That game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.