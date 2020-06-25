NASCAR released a photo today of the noose/door pull that was found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace.

Colin Cowherd weighed in on the photo on Twitter. On Thursday, the FOX Sports 1 host asserted that the reaction to the noose by Wallace’s team was more than fair. He explained that as a trained crew, they would know the difference between a normal pull rope and an irregular one.

“Richard Petty’s crew was disturbed enough to tell Nascar,” Cowherd wrote on Twitter. “I would think they sort of know what is standard and what is NOT.”

Richard Petty’s crew was disturbed enough to tell Nascar. I would think they sort of know what is standard and what is NOT. pic.twitter.com/jKiURYN9I5 — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 25, 2020

The FBI and NASCAR both called the garage pull a “noose” in their statements, but determined that no hate crime was committed. The noose had been in the garage, acting as a door pull, since at least late 2019.

Bubba Wallace has been the target of significant online abuse over the past few weeks. He has been a leading voice in the campaign to get the Confederate flag banned from NASCAR events. Additionally, he is a staunch advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ultimately, it’s just good to know that Wallace isn’t in any danger or being credibly threatened right now.

NASCAR’s next race is set for Sunday.