Colin Cowherd Reacts To NFL's "Most Liked Players" Study

A recent survey found that Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes are tied for the No. 1 spot on the list of "most-liked" players in the NFL.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd, an unabashed supporter of Wilson, reacted to this poll during the most recent episode of The Herd.

"Russell Wilson," Cowherd said. "You know, the one on Twitter that's mocked. That you call 'cringey.' The one the snarky media rolls their eyes at. Who believes in God. Is uncool. Is optimistic. Is 'Ra-Ra.' Is married with kids. He is the most popular player in the NFL.

"... That poll makes me so happy."

From "Broncos Country, let's ride" to some other corny viral videos, Wilson has taken some serious heat on social media in his first season with the Denver Broncos. But if this poll is accurate, it appears the general NFL fandom is endeared to the nine-time Pro Bowler.

Wilson and the Broncos are off to a 1-1 start to the 2022 season. They'll face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.