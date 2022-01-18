Colin Cowherd Reacts To Odell Beckham’s Performance Monday

The Los Angeles Rams‘ signing of Odell Beckham Jr. looked better than ever on Monday night.

OBJ shined brightest under the playoff spotlight. The star wideout caught four passes for 54 yards and one touchdown. He even completed a pass for 40 yards. Colin Cowherd loved every second of it.

Cowherd was skeptical of the Rams’ OBJ signing at first. But after what he saw on Monday night, he’s all in.

“The highest-graded playoff wide receiver this weekend was not Stefon Diggs; he is amazing. It was not Tyreek Hill; whew is he fast. Not Mike Evans; impossible, he’s like 6-foot-6. Wasn’t even Cooper Kupp. The highest-graded wide receiver was OBJ,” Cowherd said with a chuckle. “I have to be honest. He’s been better than what I thought.

“I watched him in Cleveland, he got the drops, he got the yips. He was dropping the football. It leads me to believe the Rams are such a great place for older stars like Von Miller and OBJ. … He’s better than I thought. I underestimated the power of culture and coaching. He looks like a Ram.”

The highest-graded WR this weekend? Odell Beckham Jr. "Not only is he not washed, he's really good… I underestimated the power of culture and coaching." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/UedVbhqY0S — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 18, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. will need an even bigger performance this coming weekend if the Rams want to advance to the NFC Championship.

Los Angeles will battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. The winner will advance to the conference title game.