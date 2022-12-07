Colin Cowherd Reacts To Rams Claiming Baker Mayfield

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume)

On Tuesday afternoon, Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Rams. He'll have a chance to start for the defending champions in the near future.

Even though Los Angeles is a fine landing spot for Mayfield, FOX radio host Colin Cowherd isn't convinced he'll turn things around.

During this Wednesday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd said it's "too late" for Mayfield to become the franchise quarterback some people thought he'd be.

"I think it's too little, too late for Baker Mayfield," Cowherd said. "Yes, I was right. I didn't think it was a strong take, although I got tons of pushback for saying a kinda short guy with an average arm who's cocky probably won't be worth the No. 1 pick."

Mayfield struggled earlier this year with the Panthers, completing 57.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Front offices around the league didn't really show interest in Mayfield once he was waived. The Rams were the only team that put a claim in for him.

If Mayfield can't revitalize his career on the Rams, he may have to accept being a backup quarterback in the NFL.