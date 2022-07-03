Colin Cowherd Reacts To Russell Westbrook, Nets Rumors

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

There's a chance that a massive NBA trade could go down at some point during this offseason.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported a couple of days ago that the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets were discussing a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap.

The discussions are only in the preliminary stages at this point, but they're still being had.

Colin Cowherd of The Herd thinks that if this trade does get made, the Nets will be "something special" and probably not in a good way.

"Westbrook can’t shoot. Ben Simmons won’t shoot. If this trade gets made, the new-look Brooklyn Nets, gonna be something special," Cowherd tweeted.

The Nets would be going into a new era if that trade goes through. They'll also likely part with Kevin Durant after he requested a trade from the team this past week.

It could be a wild couple of months up in Brooklyn, especially if this Westbrook trade happens.