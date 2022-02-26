Colin Cowherd Reacts To Sean McVay’s Decision

Following his Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this month, speculation about a potential pivot to broadcasting for head coach Sean McVay ran rampant.

With rumors that the 36-year-old head coach may retire, several broadcasting networks reportedly began their pursuit. The overwhelming belief was that if McVay did take a television job, he would work it for a couple years before ultimately returning as a head coach later on in his career.

Yesterday though, McVay told ESPN that he was not pursuing any broadcasting gigs and is set to return as the Rams’ head coach in 2022.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd shared his reaction to this news on Friday night.

“Never bought into the Sean McVay pivot to broadcasting stories. He really wanted to criticize players and coaches for a couple years — then go back into coaching and compete against them a few years later. Nah,” The Herd host wrote on Twitter.

According to recent reports, McVay turned down a potential five-year, $100 million offer from Amazon to join their broadcasting team. The Los Angeles leader reportedly received a pay bump on a salary that saw him earn $8.5 million in 2021.

While McVay closed the door on a potential broadcasting job this offseason, there’s a strong possibility that door opens back up later on in his career.