Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid reports that Ben Roethlisberger is in the best shape of his career, Colin Cowherd is shorting Big Ben and the 2021-2022 Steelers.

On Tuesday, CBS’ Cody Benjamin wrote that Roethlisberger has cut significant weight this offseason. The 39 year-old quarterback has committed to a strict diet and conditioning regimen. Roethlisberger’s on a mission after years of being questioned for his offseason habits.

Cowherd believes it’s too little, too late for Pittsburgh’s signal caller.

“I never really thought the Steelers would be better if Big Ben was skinnier. That’s not something I’ve worried about,” Cowherd said Wednesday on The Herd. “The question that begs to be asked is, what took so long?”

Cowherd, who has predicted a playoff-missing, 8-9 season for the Steelers, did not mince words.

"I have the Pittsburgh Steelers as a sub .500 team in 3rd place in the AFC North. 8 wins is being gracious." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/vXehsntzQR — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 14, 2021

“Losing weight means you needed to lose weight,” Cowherd continued. “I think LeBron, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and Mahomes have moved past the ‘I’ve gotta lose weight this offseason. So congratulations on only two Natty Lights after dinner and sit-ups”

Big Ben’s former coach, Bill Cowher, is far more optimistic about Roethlisberger’s prospects this year. Roethlisberger’s 2005-6 Steelers won Super Bowl XL with Cowher at the helm.

“I would be very surprised if he didn’t have a great year this year,” Cowherd said Tuesday. “He continues to play the game with great passion and a great competitiveness and I think you will see that this year.”

Cowherd doubled down on his argument that Roethlisberger, who lost to Cleveland in a wild card matchup last year, is over the hill.

“Ben is committed when the whistle blows in camp to when [the season] ends in January––earlier than everyone in Pittsburgh wants,” Cowherd said. “He’s limping to the finish line.”

Harsh words for a QB who turned in a decent 2020-21 on a 12-4 club. Roethlisberger’s chance at a revenge tour begins September 12th in Buffalo.