Colin Cowherd thinks Jim Harbaugh could do better than the Minnesota Vikings.

There’s serious momentum between Harbaugh and the Vikings right now. The University of Michigan head coach had a first interview with the organization over the weekend. He has another scheduled with the team on Wednesday.

Some believe the Vikings could end up offering the head coaching position to Harbaugh as soon as the end of the week.

However, Cowherd believes Harbaugh should seriously consider turning down the Vikings. Why? He can “do better.”

“Jim Harbaugh can do better. That’s not a knock on Minnesota.”

The one problem the Minnesota Vikings would potentially present for Jim Harbaugh is they’re not exactly built to win big right away.

Minnesota went 8-9 last season, good for second in the NFC North. The Vikings are led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, who’s a middle-of-the-pack quarterback, especially in today’s NFL that’s dominated by young superstars at the position.

If Harbaugh were to wait one more year, he’d probably find a job better suited for his coaching skillset with, potentially, a more promising quarterback.

What do you think? Should Harbaugh turn down the Vikings’ job if he’s offered?