Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Latest Aaron Rodgers Speculation

During Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Steelers, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared an interesting moment with longtime Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin.

Rodgers looked over to the Steelers’ sideline and gave a smile and nod to Tomlin — and the coach shot one right back.

Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin. Pals. pic.twitter.com/gA6BbbPxAA — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 3, 2021

During his appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the reigning league MVP also had some pretty great things to say about Tomlin.

“I’m a big Mike Tomlin fan,” Rodgers said. “I have been for a long time. I like the way he speaks about his team. I like the way he goes about his business. I like his confidence. I’ve heard nothing but good things from guys who have played there. I like Mike Tomlin. I also liked it when he called that timeout when we tried to catch him with 12 on the field. He was kinda smirking about that.”

In the NFL world, nothing goes overlooked — especially if it has to do with Rodgers’ next landing spot. Because of this buddy-buddy relationship between the Packers QB and Steelers coach, many feel Pittsburgh could be that next location.

On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd addressed these rumors.

While some people have brushed off Rodgers’ comments as simply respect for an opposing coach, Cowherd believes the Packers QB knows exactly what he’s doing.

“He’s way too smart to just throw it out there. He wants people to know he likes Mike Tomlin,” Cowherd said.

Aaron Rodgers — Future Pittsburgh Steeler? "He's way too smart to just throw it out there. He wants people to know he likes Mike Tomlin." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/eLGgjZONpE — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 6, 2021

With longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the way out with no clear successor in sight, Pittsburgh’s QB situation presents an interesting opportunity for both Rodgers and the AFC North franchise.

If Rodgers were to make his way to Pittsburgh, the Steelers would get an immediate fix at the quarterback position and the veteran QB would get a solid defense, a group of talented offensive weapons and coaching staff he trusts.