Colin Cowherd Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Trade Rumors

Seemingly out of nowhere on Wednesday afternoon, trade rumors surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa began to swirl.

Multiple sources reported that the Dolphins and the Houston Texans are nearing a deal that would send Deshaun Watson to Miami. Others reported that it could be a three-team deal that would see Tagovailoa land in either Denver or Washington..

The latter of those reports have since been disputed, but that hasn’t stopped the Tua trade discussions from reaching an all-time high this afternoon.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd was one of the many media personalities to weigh in on the situation earlier today.

The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd host believes the Dolphins organization may be best served to move on from its former No. 5 overall draft pick.

“Colin, Tua isn’t the problem”. He’s also not the answer. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 20, 2021

Through his rookie season in 2020, Tagovailoa went through several ups and downs — throwing for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 6-3 record as a starter. And in an injury-marred second season, those numbers have yet to improve.

With a 1-2 record as a starter this season — including a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first game back from IR on Sunday — Tua has looked equally as inconsistent with 544 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Heading into 2021, Brian Flores and the Miami organization seemed confident in their first-round selection. But as trade talks for Tua begin to heat up, it appears there may be some more uncertainty at the position than originally thought.

Unless his second year is derailed by a midseason trade, Tagovailoa will lead the Dolphins against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 this weekend.