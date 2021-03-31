Colin Cowherd Releases His New NFL Mock Draft Top 10

With a few notable pro days on the books earlier this week, NFL analysts are beginning to update their 2021 mock draft lineups.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the Fox Sports personality gave his new top 10 projected picks from this year’s class. With a stacked crop of talented young quarterbacks on deck, Cowherd has QBs off the board with each of the first four selections.

Justin Fields up. Trey Lance down.@ColinCowherd updates his 2021 Mock Draft: pic.twitter.com/aXY0kPQceW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 31, 2021

In the wake of Justin Fields’ solid performance at his pro day on Tuesday, Cowherd has the Ohio State standout moving up to No. 3. With the San Francisco 49ers trading up to find their next franchise guy in this year’s draft, the FS1 host has Fields as the next best quarterback option behind projected No. 1 Trevor Lawrence and projected No. 2 Zach Wilson.

In a more surprising prediction, Cowherd has highly-ranked QB Trey Lance at No. 4 to Atlanta. While the Falcons already have a veteran quarterback in Matt Ryan, it may be tough for the franchise to pass up the on the talented QB with their top-five selection.

A year or so backing up Ryan could be exactly what the inexperienced North Dakota State prospect needs.

“[Coming from] a smaller school, [Lance] really could use the right staff, the right coach and a year to learn,” Cowherd said.

Rounding out the rest of his top 10, Cowherd named dropped some highly-touted non-QB options:

Cincinnati Bengals No. 5 – Offensive lineman, Rashawn Slater

Miami Dolphins No. 6 – Tight end, Kyle Pitts

Detroit Lions No. 7 – Wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase

Carolina Panthers No. 8 – Offensive tackle, Penei Sewell

Denver Broncos No. 9 – Linebacker, Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys No. 10 – Defensive back, Patrick Surtain II

What do you think of Cowherd’s mock top 10?