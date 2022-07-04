Colin Cowherd Responds To Brett Favre's Controversial Prediction

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Last week, Brett Favre went on the record saying he thinks Davante Adams will have a down year playing with Derek Carr compared to Aaron Rodgers.

"It's just hard to shift gears," Favre said, "especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers.

"I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback. But, he's not in Aaron's league yet. May never be. And, that's no disrespect."

He makes a good point. Going from Rodgers to Carr would probably result in a dropoff for any NFL wideout.

However, FS1's Colin Cowherd disagrees.

"Derek Carr is a top 10 QB. He carried a dysfunctional side show last year to the playoffs," he said this Monday.

It's going to be interesting to see who turns out to be right. We're siding with Brett.

Davante Adams was the Packers' entire passing offense. He'll have to split catches with Renfrow and Waller in Vegas.

Who knows? Maybe Carr, Adams and the Raiders will prove us and Favre wrong.