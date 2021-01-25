Colin Cowherd Reveals Who 2020 Buccaneers Remind Him Of

Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has punched their 2021 Super Bowl ticket, Colin Cowherd has designated them with an interesting comparison.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the polarizing host claimed to see some of the 2007 New York Giants in this year’s Bucs squad.

“Both were 5 seeds and won at Lambeau. Both Eli and Tom are immobile quarterbacks,” Cowherd said. “It’s very similar to me.”

While obviously not a perfect comparison, there are certainly some glaring similarities between their two playoff runs.

Led by coach Tom Coughlin and quarterback Eli Manning, that 2007 Giants team went 10-6 through the regular season — Tampa Bay went 11-5. Entering the playoffs as a No. 5 seed, the Giants won three road games en route to the Super Bowl — Tampa Bay did the same. The Giants went into Lambeau Field to take down Green Bay in the NFC Championship — Tampa Bay beat the Packers 31-26 on Sunday night.

Going into the 2008 Super Bowl, New York faced the daunting challenge of Tom Brady and the undefeated Patriots. Now, in a twist of irony, Brady himself will face a similar challenge in 2021.

Cowherd compared this year’s Kansas City team to those Patriots teams of old. With an elite quarterback, talented wideouts and a solid defense, the Chiefs are certainly beginning to mirror some teams from that New England dynasty.

If the Bucs want to complete the comparison, all that’s left now is a Super Bowl upset.

With Kansas City missing two starting offensive linemen and Tampa Bay’s defensive line playing the way it is, the Bucs have a solid chance to slow down reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. With seven in the past three games, the Buccaneers lead the league in postseason sacks (Giants led with 8 in 2007-08).

Finally, it’s tough to bet against Brady in these kind of situations — even if he’s the underdog. Now entering his 10th Super Bowl appearance, Brady will become the first quarterback to play a championship game in his home stadium.

Tampa Bay and Kansas City will face off on Feb. 7 in Raymond James Stadium.