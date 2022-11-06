Colin Cowherd Reveals His Controversial Political Prediction

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Colin Cowherd attends basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images) Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd doesn't talk politics on his show very often, if ever.

However, the prominent radio host has made a bold prediction for the upcoming election.

Cowherd is predicting a "red wave."

The Fox Sports radio host unveiled his prediction on social media this week.

"Red wave is coming Tuesday. Don’t mess w people’s kids. It lands differently — and they will hold a grudge. Can’t blame em. That’s my Ted Talk," he tweeted.

Cowherd faced some criticism on social media, but he didn't seem to care.

"Couldn’t give two Fs. I lean mostly left, but data clearly proved kids 18 and under were safe….Yet held out of schools. Test scores have plummeted. Suicides have risen. Chaos for parents. Just a sad reality of ignoring data. A price will be paid and hopefully a lesson learned."

Election Day is going to be an interesting one, that is for sure.