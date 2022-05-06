Colin Cowherd Reveals His Expectations For Russell Wilson In Denver

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Colin Cowherd doesn't think the Denver Broncos will have to wait very long for Russell Wilson to settle in.

During Friday's episode of "The Herd," the Fox Sports analyst predicted that the Wilson-led Broncos will be as good as "any team in the NFL" starting in Week 1.

"I think Russell Wilson is going to go to Denver and the first week they're going to be great — as good as any team in the NFL," Cowherd said.

Cowherd believes the Broncos will be at least an 11-win team with Wilson at the helm. In fact, he said he "wouldn't be surprised" if the AFC West squad went 14-3 this coming season.

Wilson was traded to the Denver organization earlier this offseason. According to former Broncos QB Peyton Manning, the nine-time Pro Bowler is off to a "fast start" under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

For the first time in his NFL career, Wilson will suit up for a team not named the Seattle Seahawks.

How do you think the veteran QB will fare with his new team?