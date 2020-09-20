Colin Cowherd Reveals His Favorite NFL Pick For Week 2

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a disappointing season-opening performance against the New Orleans Saints, but can they get rolling in Week 2?

Colin Cowherd believes they can.

The FOX Sports 1 radio host likes the Bucs to beat the Panthers and he thinks they’ll do it somewhat decisively. Cowherd has the Bucs -7 as his favorite pick of the NFL’s Week 2 slate.

“When Tom Brady loses in Week 1, have you seen what he does in his next game? He never loses, like ever,” Cowherd said. “Last week, Brady faced the best defense in the division – this week, the worst. Last week, Tampa had a punt blocked – won’t happen again. Tom Brady had a pick-six – won’t happen again.”

“And the thing about Tampa to watch here, their defense was actually really good…don’t get caught up in losing first week to the Saints. They should have. Carolina’s defense is bad and really bad on the back end. Tommy wins by 10, 30-20 Buccaneers.”

Brady appears to be ready to go this afternoon, that is for sure.

Video showed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback arriving more than four hours before kickoff this morning.

It’s 8:30. Tom Brady is in the building for his home opener. pic.twitter.com/DckxZ8GM39 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 20, 2020

Tampa Bay and Carolina are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on FOX.