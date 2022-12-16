Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Peter Schrager attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume ) Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback.

After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Thursday night, he took the field for a battle against the Seattle Seahawks. So far, the 49ers hold a 21-6 lead in the third quarter.

That prompted TV host Colin Cowherd to make a bold prediction about Purdy and the 49ers. He thinks they're on their way to a Super Bowl win.

"Brock Purdy will be holding this in two months," Cowherd said about the Lombardi Trophy.

With the 49ers defense playing elite defense, it's certainly possible the team can make a deep run in the NFC playoffs.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys won't go down quietly, though. Neither will Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow or any other elite AFC quarterbacks.