Colin Cowherd Reveals His Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State

We're getting down to the wire when it comes to the final College Football Playoff rankings.

The regular season is officially over and all eyes are now on the Power Five conference championship games. The winners and losers of those games will set the stage for the final CFP rankings, which come out on Dec. 4.

Numerous pundits have been debating who should get in between Alabama and Ohio State if the other top teams blunder. Colin Cowherd, who hosts The Herd on FS1 every weekday, is one of those pundits and knows who he would pick if it came down to it.

"Of course, you put Bama in over the Buckeyes if it came to that. Two road losses at the horn beats getting embarrassed and physically dominated at home in your biggest game. Many OSU fans want their coach fired — sound like a playoff team?" Cowherd tweeted.

Cowherd does have a point, but this would also make fans pretty upset since Alabama does have two losses and has been inconsistent this season.

To get one of those teams in, one of Georgia, Michigan, TCU, or USC would have to falter in their conference championship games.

Next weekend should be quite fun.