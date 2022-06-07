Colin Cowherd Reveals His Pick For New "America's Team"

Colin Cowherd on air for FS1's The Herd.

For years, anyone who doesn't like the Dallas Cowboys has rolled their eyes when they're called "America's Team."

Although they haven't made the Super Bowl this century, the nickname has stuck. However, Colin Cowherd wants Dallas to forfeit the label.

Citing their new stadium, strong front office, and Aaron Donald coming back on a restructured contract, Cowherd argued that the Los Angeles Rams now deserve the honor.

"To be America's team, don't you have to win a lot when America's watching in the playoffs? The Packers don't, the Steelers don't, and the Cowboys don't," Cowherd said. "You know who does win for America and in America? The Rams. I am today declaring the Rams the new America's Team."

The Rams are a better team at the moment, but it's fair to question their current core's longevity. They sacrificed considerable draft capital to build a top-heavy roster of highly paid superstars.

While they're once again a title contender in 2022, this foundation could have an expiration date.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys led the NFL in average attendance last season. They also have the largest social media following, leading a study from OLBG.com to credit them with the most supportive fanbase.

Even without the rings, Dallas is still winning the popularity contest.

The Rams have only been back in Los Angeles for six seasons. While Cowherd pointed to the area's sports success, it might hurt the Rams' case that the city also has too much competition. Can they be "America's Team" when they're likely not even Los Angeles' Team behind the Lakers and Dodgers?