Colin Cowherd Reveals His True Feelings On NFL Overtime

Colin Cowherd is getting crushed for his newest opinion on the NFL’s overtime rules.

The NFL’s overtime has been heavily scrutinized since Sunday’s night’s AFC Divisional Round game between the Chiefs and Bills. The rules didn’t allow Josh Allen to even touch the ball in overtime after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won the coin toss and scored on their first drive.

There have been 11 overtime games in the playoffs with the current overtime rules. The team that has won the coin toss is 10-1 in those games. Something has to change. Colin Cowherd disagrees.

Cowherd told the overtime complainers to stop whining via Twitter on Monday morning.

“Stop whining about OT rules,” Cowherd said. “Make a stop. One. Bills had plenty of chances to wrap that puppy up. Didn’t. Cya next season.”