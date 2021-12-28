Colin Cowherd Reveals If He’s Sold On Tua Tagovailoa

FS1’s Colin Cowherd was once very on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa coming out of Alabama. But after seeing him on an NFL field, the radio host admits that the second-year QB is limited.

After Monday night, the Dolphins are winners of seven straight. Led mostly by a strong defense and improved play from Tua. But Cowherd still isn’t sold on Tagovailoa as the answer in South Beach.

“The Dolphins had one TD drive all night… Tua makes his one big throw of the night. So Miami coaches say ‘lets bring out the tricks,'” Cowherd explained. “Deception, flea flicker, power run… then they go to more tricks, the Wildcat.”

Sold on Tua yet in Miami? @ColinCowherd needs to see more: "There is a formula to win with a limited quarterback." pic.twitter.com/fpw2MofFy9 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 28, 2021

“That’s not sustainable,” Cowherd concluded. “Sustainable is Patrick Mahomes… Josh Allen… Justin Herbert. Having to use flea flickers and Wildcat and deception to outsmart everybody for your one scoring drive – against a good defense – that’s not sustainable.”

“The Herd” host likened Tua’s win streak to similarly limited quarterbacks like fellow rookie Mac Jones and Tim Tebow. QB’s who also had extended win streaks at one time.

Monday’s win against the Saints made Tua and the Dolphins the first NFL team to ever lose their first seven games, and win the next seven consecutively. Miami once again finds itself in the playoff hunt thanks to some tremendous coaching.

How sustainable that is, only time will tell.