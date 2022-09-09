Colin Cowherd Reveals Score Prediction For Browns-Panthers Game

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield's first NFL game since being traded to the Carolina Panthers will be against the very team that once dubbed him their savior: The Cleveland Browns. And Colin Cowherd has made his official prediction on the winner.

During his Blazing 5 segment on The Herd, Cowherd predicted that Mayfield and the Panthers would beat the Browns at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday. He predicted a final score of 27-23 in a Panthers win.

Cowherd explained that between Carolina's decent defense, solid drafting, and Mayfield's ability to get "inspired" in games that are personal for him, he could lead the Panthers to a win over the Browns. The FOX host doesn't believe that Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be able to match up with Mayfield.

"Carolina, back-to-back, has had drafts I like. Cleveland's using a career-average backup, Baker has a history of being inspired for individual games - I'm gonna take the Panthers 27-23," Cowherd said.

The Panthers-Browns game is up there with the Seahawks-Broncos game for the most interesting inter-conference matchup of Week 1. Both teams have had storylines abound for months now.

Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft who helped turn the Browns from a winless team to a playoff team in just three years. But after a down year in 2021, the team shipped him off to Carolina in order to sign Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield quickly won the starting job in Carolina, while the Browns lost Watson for the first dozen games of the season due to a suspension.

On Sunday, Mayfield will get to show the Browns that they made a mistake.