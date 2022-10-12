Colin Cowherd Reveals 'Super Bowl Bubble' After Week 5

Twitter/The Herd

We're past the quarter mark in the 2022 NFL season and the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders.

For FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, there are only a few teams right now that he sees as legit Super Bowl contenders.

Making the cut for Cowherd are the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys.

Conspicuously absent from Colin's Bubble are the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-2 following a stunning loss to the New York Giants in London. He went so far as to declared that he "doesn't even have Green Bay on the periphery" of Super Bowl teams.

Cowherd explained that coaching is the reason the Packers don't look like a Super Bowl team anymore. He believes that the team is wildly underperforming with Matt LaFleur managing the team.

Unfortunately for the Packers, it seems unlikely that they'll be back on Colin's "Super Bowl Bubble" in the next couple of weeks.

Green Bay's next two opponents are the New York Jets and Washington Commanders. The Packers will be favored by double-digits in both games and anything less than a dominating victory will be seen as a major disappointment.

That said, the Packers have a big matchup in Week 8 that could make or break their entire season: The Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

If the Packers can win their next three games and be 6-2 heading into November, they'll be a tough team to root out of the Super Bowl conversation in the final half of the season.