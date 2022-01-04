Colin Cowherd Reveals What He Would Do With Baker Mayfield

No one has been tougher on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield than Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd. And during Tuesday’s episode of The Herd, that criticism continued to rain down on the former No. 1 overall pick.

While the Cleveland organization has continually backed Mayfield through his four-year NFL career, Cowherd believes it’s time for the team to part ways with their longtime signal caller.

“It’s time for a divorce,” he explained “… I think there’s real doubt in that locker room, that GM and that coach about his talent. Baker at this point is holding back a sensational roster.”

"Baker is tough, but none of us have ever questioned tough. We've questioned his talent and judgment."@ColinCowherd on why Baker Mayfield is holding back the Browns: pic.twitter.com/06ZtqfxFlM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 4, 2022

Cowherd acknowledged that Mayfield has battled a slew of injury issues throughout the season. But, he doesn’t see that as a valid excuse for his poor “talent and judgement.”

Set to undergo surgery on a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder sometime this week, Mayfield will reportedly be ready to go sometime before preseason OTA’s next year. While he’s heading into a fifth-year option on his contract, the Browns have the ability to trade or release him without penalty prior to the 2022 season.

Should the Browns let Mayfield walk or continue to put their faith in him as the franchise QB in Cleveland?